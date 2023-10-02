MDC raising prices $1 for staffed shooting range use

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces it will increase shooting fees at its five staffed shooting ranges from $4 per hour/round to $5 per hour/round for rifle, handgun, shotgun, and archery shooting starting Nov. 1.

The price increase will apply at the following MDC staffed shooting ranges:

Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Greene County,

August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Saint Charles County,

Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Saint Louis County,

Lake City Range in Jackson County, and

Parma Woods Range and Training Center in Platte County.

According to MDC, operation and maintenance costs at the staffed shooting ranges have dramatically increased over the past several years, including labor costs, supplies, and contracting for general maintenance. MDC estimates that about 80,000 shooters use the ranges annually.

“While our MDC staffed shooting ranges were primarily constructed for hunters to prepare for hunting seasons, the public’s use for recreational target shooting has increased significantly,” said MDC Hunter Education and Shooting Range Coordinator Justin McGuire. “Operation costs, maintenance costs, and supply costs have also increased over the past several years.”

The last fee increase was in July 2019 when rates went from $3 per hour/round to $4 per hour/round.

Learn more about MDC shooting ranges online at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/shooting-ranges.