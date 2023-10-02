Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Wildfire Recovery Progress

Santa Fe, NM - One year ago this month, President Biden signed the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act, which provides compensation to individuals, businesses, nonprofits, governments, and Tribal Nations for losses resulting from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding. Since the passage of the Act, the Claims Office has established and staffed public facing offices. The development of the Claims Office has also led to the development of the necessary regulations, policies, procedures and technology to support the timely, consistent, and equitable processing of claims. The public comments received from impacted community members and recovery stakeholders played an instrumental role in shaping the final regulations, policies, and procedures, emphasizing the Claims Office’s commitment to transparency and community engagement.

The Claims Office is singularly focused on providing New Mexicans with the compensation needed to recover, restore and rebuild what was lost as a result of the fire. We are staffed and ready to help you navigate the claims process. As of September 29, 2023 the Claims Office has paid more than $84 million in compensation to more than 327 claimants and continues to work closely with federal partners such as the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) and the US Small Business Administration (SBA) to maximize recovery assistance available. “While we pause to celebrate and recognize this milestone on the road to recovery, we also want to take a moment to recognize and celebrate the resilience and tenacity of the individuals and communities we are serving.” said Angela Gladwell, Claims Office director.

We will continue to hold regular public town halls, as well as community events through our Advocate’s Office to address your questions, provide you with regular updates on Claims Office activities, and to hear your concerns. Through your direct feedback, we are able to continue to process claims as quickly as possible and improve the claims process.

For the latest information on the Claims Office, visit fema.gov/hermits-peak for Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak) or on Facebook at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice/.

For media inquiries call the Claims Office News Desk at 505-995-7035 or email us at ClaimsOffice@fema.dhs.gov. The Claims Office reminds Claimants and interested parties that they may call the Claims Helpline at 505-995-7133 between the hours of 10am – 6pm Mountain Time, Monday – Thursday to speak to a Claims Office team member. Claimants can also email the Claims Office at ClaimsOffice@fema.dhs.gov.