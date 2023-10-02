COMMISSIONER SID MILLER: STATE FAIR OF TEXAS, GO TEXAN PAVILION OFFICIALLY OPEN FOR FAIRGOERS

For Immediate Release:

September 29, 2023



STATE FAIR OF TEXAS, GO TEXAN PAVILION OFFICIALLY OPEN FOR FAIRGOERS

The GO TEXAN Pavilion, presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers, is packed with tasty food, beverages, world-class entertainment, and shopping

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller welcomes visitors at the State Fair of Texas to stop by the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) GO TEXAN Pavilion, presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers, to discover some of the best Texas-made products from our GO TEXAN partners. The State Fair of Texas is the best place to show your Texas pride and immerse yourself in the culture of the Lone Star State. The Pavilion is located near the famous Cotton Bowl Stadium in the center of Fair Park. This year, the Pavilion will be packed with delicious food samples, chef demonstrations and plenty more family friendly activities.

“Join the Texas Department of Agriculture at this year’s Pavilion for a chance to discover some of the best Texas-grown and Texas-made products,” Commissioner Miller said. “Our GO TEXAN partners are dedicated to producing the best Texas has to offer and generated $1,070,362 worth of sales at the Pioneer Brand General Store last year. That’s a win for Texas agriculture in my book! Be sure to visit the GO TEXAN Pavilion, presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers, and show off your Lone Star pride by supporting Texas businesses. Just another reason Texas Agriculture Matters!”

The Pavilion is a 25,000-square-foot facility showcasing Texas agriculture and hundreds of GO TEXAN products. GO TEXAN is dedicated to identifying and supporting Texas-based businesses and connecting them with customers across the Lone Star State and around the world. The Pavilion is also home to various exhibits that provide visitors with a huge dose of our famous Texas hospitality.

You won’t want to miss the Pioneer Brand General Store which is stocked to the brim with a wide variety of Texas-made products from barbecue sauce to ornaments. You can find hand-crafted specialty items ranging from food and beverages to health and beauty. Everything in the store is made with pride right here in the Lone Star State.

Also featured in the Pavilion is TDA’s Food and Nutrition division’s Farm to School booth — an interactive exhibit designed to engage children in the journey their food makes from farm-to-plate. The Farm to School booth takes visitors on a journey showing how Texas products go from the farm to a school cafeteria line or child care table through interactive exhibits and fun learning opportunities. Visitors can take home seeds, seasonality wheels and fresh Texas apples at various times throughout the day.

Of special note is the famed Texas Star Ferris wheel, operated by Talley Amusements, Inc. You haven’t checked the Texas State Fair off your Texas Bucket List until you’ve seen it from the top of the Texas Star, so be sure to take in the sights from the most scenic point in historic Fair Park!

Southwest Dairy Farmers will be giving away ice cream sandwiches daily, and there will also be various GO TEXAN partner product tastings available each day.

To plan your trip and experience the best of Texas in the GO TEXAN Pavilion, presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers, please visit this link:

https://issuu.com/gotexan/docs/go_texan_pavilion_1_.

Visitors should mark their calendars early for the GO TEXAN Event Stage demonstrations; seating fills up quickly!

The Pavilion is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The State Fair runs Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marshall Webb

Assistant Director of Communications

Texas Department of Agriculture

(512) 463-9885 (Office)

Marshall.Webb@TexasAgriculture.gov