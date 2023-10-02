Timeless Creations Tile and Remodeling Founder Achieves Prestigious CTEF Certified Tile Installer Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Timeless Creations Tile and Remodeling, a respected Idaho-based company, is proud to announce that its founder Micah Kissee has recently become a CTEF (Ceramic Tile Education Foundation) Certified Tile Installer. This milestone sets Micah Kissee and his Timeless Creations Tile and Remodeling team apart from competitors as they have now earned the newly minted Certified Tile Installer #1881.
The CTEF Certified Tile Installer Certification is a highly prestigious qualification in the tile installation industry. With only 20-30% of test-takers successfully completing the rigorous in-person assessment on time, this certification is a testament to the skill, dedication, and expertise of those who hold it. As a CTEF Certified Tile Installer, Timeless Creations Tile and Remodeling has proven they can repeatedly deliver unparalleled service and impeccable tile installations that will stand the test of time.
"At Timeless Creations, we take pride in providing customers with the highest quality tile installations. Becoming a CTEF-certified installer was the only logical step to show my customers I have proven both my skills, knowledge, and commitment to doing things the right way," said Micah Kissee, Founder of Timeless Creations Tile and Remodeling.
Kissee's recent achievement of the CTEF certification positions his company, Timeless Creations Tile and Remodeling, as a pioneering force within the Idaho remodeling sector. Homeowners and businesses seeking top-tier tile solutions can now entrust their projects to a proven professional, who has demonstrated proficiency and dedication to delivering outstanding results.
For more information about Timeless Creations Tile and Remodeling and its founder's CTEF Certified Tile Installer Certification, please visit the company website https://timelesscreationstiling.com/ or reach out via phone 208-391-5009 for further details.
Micah Kissee
