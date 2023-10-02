Podcast: Answering More Aircraft LLC Insurability Questions
Oct. 2, 2023
A recent NBAA News Hour webinar answered some common questions regarding insurability of business aircraft held under an LLC. In fact, there were so many questions that they couldn’t all be addressed during that webinar, so we’ve brought back three of the presenters to answer them. One common concern is how to identify a dry-leased, LLC-registered aircraft that could actually be considered an illegal charter operation. “It’s a balance of flexibility versus responsibility,” notes attorney Kent Jackson. “If you really have flexibility in making decisions about the use of the leased airplane, and you understand you have the responsibility for those decisions and the use of the aircraft, it’s probably legal.”
In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:
- Joanne Barbera, partner at Barbera and Watkins, LLC
- Kent Jackson, partner at JetLaw LLC
- David Norton, partner and head of aviation practice at Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton
