Podcast: Answering More Aircraft LLC Insurability Questions

Oct. 2, 2023

A recent NBAA News Hour webinar answered some common questions regarding insurability of business aircraft held under an LLC. In fact, there were so many questions that they couldn’t all be addressed during that webinar, so we’ve brought back three of the presenters to answer them. One common concern is how to identify a dry-leased, LLC-registered aircraft that could actually be considered an illegal charter operation. “It’s a balance of flexibility versus responsibility,” notes attorney Kent Jackson. “If you really have flexibility in making decisions about the use of the leased airplane, and you understand you have the responsibility for those decisions and the use of the aircraft, it’s probably legal.”

In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:

  • Joanne Barbera, partner at Barbera and Watkins, LLC
  • Kent Jackson, partner at JetLaw LLC
  • David Norton, partner and head of aviation practice at Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton

September 25, 2023

Unstabilized approaches, get-there-itis, flight-plan continuation bias and not fully understanding aircraft runway performance are reasons why runway excursions continue to be one of the most common safety challenges facing Part 91 operators. Training on how to effectively deal with such events can help reduce the threat, but having a backup plan may be most important.

September 18, 2023

Smaller Part 91 operators face the same challenges as their larger counterparts, but they do so with fewer resources. That makes it important for the aviation manager to not only set the right example, but for everyone in the department to lead from their respective positions to create a safe and professional operation.

September 11, 2023

Aircraft refurbishments continue to be in high demand, with new paint, cabin refreshes and connectivity solutions just a few of the popular upgrades available for business aircraft. Many times, it's ideal to combine this work with scheduled maintenance or overhauls, so planning ahead and scheduling refurbishment during maintenance downtime is as important as ever.

August 28, 2023

NBAA joined with five industry associations in submitting comments on the FAA's notice of proposed rulemaking on the operation of advanced air mobility vehicles in the National Airspace System. While the NPRM represents significant progress toward the start of commercial AAM operations as soon as 2025, industry stakeholders noted a few concerns.

