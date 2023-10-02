Two People Injured in UTV Rollover in Webster

CONTACT:

Sergeant Conservation Officer Kevin Bronson

Region Four Office, Keene, NH

603-352-9669

October 2, 2023

Webster, NH – Just before 6:30 p.m. on October 1, 2023, New Hampshire State Police Dispatch received a report of a UTV rollover underneath the power lines near the crossing on Long Street in Webster, NH. Conservation Officers responded to the scene and were assisted by New Hampshire State Police.

Upon investigation, it appears that the operator, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Burtt of Webster, was driving at a high speed while quickly changing direction. This caused the UTV to roll over on its side, trapping Burtt. The passenger, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Flowers of Nazareth, PA, was able to remove the UTV from atop Burtt. Burtt suffered serious injuries and Flowers received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Burtt was transported to Concord Hospital by Concord Ambulance where he received treatment for his injuries. Flowers was transported to Concord Hospital by private vehicle. Neither of the riders were wearing a helmet or the UTV’s equipped seatbelts. It appears the main contributing factor in the crash was speed. The crash is still under investigation by New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers.