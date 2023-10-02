Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,343 in the last 365 days.

Two People Injured in UTV Rollover in Webster

CONTACT:
Sergeant Conservation Officer Kevin Bronson
Region Four Office, Keene, NH
603-352-9669
October 2, 2023

Webster, NH – Just before 6:30 p.m. on October 1, 2023, New Hampshire State Police Dispatch received a report of a UTV rollover underneath the power lines near the crossing on Long Street in Webster, NH. Conservation Officers responded to the scene and were assisted by New Hampshire State Police.

Upon investigation, it appears that the operator, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Burtt of Webster, was driving at a high speed while quickly changing direction. This caused the UTV to roll over on its side, trapping Burtt. The passenger, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Flowers of Nazareth, PA, was able to remove the UTV from atop Burtt. Burtt suffered serious injuries and Flowers received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Burtt was transported to Concord Hospital by Concord Ambulance where he received treatment for his injuries. Flowers was transported to Concord Hospital by private vehicle. Neither of the riders were wearing a helmet or the UTV’s equipped seatbelts. It appears the main contributing factor in the crash was speed. The crash is still under investigation by New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

You just read:

Two People Injured in UTV Rollover in Webster

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more