Microban’s Microguard™ Wins Prestigious Awards for Bringing Sustainable Product Protection to the Construction Sector
ST NEOTS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International – the global leader in antimicrobial and odour control solutions – is delighted to announce that its MicroGuard™ antifungal technology recently won two notable industry awards. This unique line of antimicrobial chemistries for building materials has been presented with a Sustainability Award by the Business Intelligence Group, and was also commended for innovation and excellence in the roofing, grounds and exteriors category at the 5th annual FacilitiesNet Vision Awards.
MicroGuard is a range of metal-free, non-leaching antifungal formulations for PVC, PU and EVA foam applications, and is designed to provide superior product protection, enhancing the cleanliness and longevity of polymer materials used in the construction sector. The technology boasts high antimicrobial efficacy and UV stability – features that have been stringently tested using industry-leading methods – as well as a favourable toxicity profile compared to existing arsenic-based OBPA- and metal-based antimicrobial additives. Inhibiting microbial growth minimises the need for excessive cleaning of building materials and surfaces – which demands large amounts of water, energy and harsh chemicals – and prevents product degradation to reduce the volume of plastic waste entering landfills.
Part of Microban’s overarching goal is to develop sustainable antimicrobial technologies that actively contribute to a circular economy, and MicroGuard is at the forefront of this effort. Its noteworthy contributions to mitigating the adverse environmental impacts associated with plastics have not gone unnoticed, and led to MicroGuard winning the title of ‘Sustainability Product of the Year’ at the Business Intelligence Group’s Sustainability Awards 2023, as well as its recognition at the 2023 FacilitiesNet Vision Awards.
Michael Ruby, President of Microban, commented on these recent achievements: “The construction sector is rapidly embracing novel products and solutions that help to reduce the impact of building materials on the environment, especially as building specifications become more stringent and call for improved levels of sustainability. Microban is proud to be at the forefront of these changes, offering an innovative and proactive solution to reduce damaging microbial growth on plastic building components, extending their usable lifespans. Winning not one, but two awards is testament to the positive and sustainable impact that MicroGuard is having in the construction industry.”
Microban is also honoured to be recognised as one of four finalists in the ‘Best Technology Application of the Year’ category at the Plastics Industry Awards (https://www.plasticsawards.com/plasticsindustryawards2023/en/page/home) , which will be taking place on Friday 17th of November in London.
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organisation has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
Audrey Jestin
kdm communications limited
+44 1480 405333
pressreleases@kdm-communications.com