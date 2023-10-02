NEWS

Merryville man arrested for negligent burning

October 2, 2023

Baton Rouge, La. – Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Forestry Enforcement Division arrested 30-year-old Zachary Faulk of Merryville, La., on one count of negligent burning and one count of violating the state burn ban.

According to investigators, on August 17, Faulk allegedly started fires on his property during the burn ban. Due to the extremely dry conditions that Louisiana was experiencing, the fire burned out of control and onto adjacent lands, causing damage and threatening structures nearby. The fire, known as the Bancroft Wildfire, burned more than 600 acres south of Merryville for several days.

On September 25, Faulk surrendered himself to the Beauregard Parish Jail on the charges in Beauregard Parish. The bond was set at $50,000.

All persons accused of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

