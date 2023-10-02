Submit Release
“It took me 19 years to discover my passion”.

World Tourism Day

Meet Yathusha Kulenthiran, Founder and Managing Director of Olai; a company that produces palymrah based products. Starting the business when she was 19-years old, today Yathusha employs over 60 women from the Northern Province of Sri Lanka.

