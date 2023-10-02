Concierge Auctions Awarded ‘Best Overall Company Marketing’ by Who’s Who In Luxury Real Estate

Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate Best Overall Company Marketing Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate announced the recipients of their annual marketing awards at their 26th Luxury Real Estate Fall Conference, celebrating their members' commitments to excellence and innovation within luxury real estate. Concierge Auctions was elected the winner of "Best Overall Company Marketing", an award recognizing exceptional marketing strategies and tactics implemented across a comprehensive and cohesive brand marketing package.

“As we continue to focus on innovation within the luxury real estate industry, receiving this recognition from an organization as renowned as Who’s Who of Luxury Real Estate is nothing short of an extreme honor,” stated Emily Roberts, Vice President of Marketing for Concierge Auctions. “We thrive on setting new standards, providing the best experience for our clients, and creating exquisite marketing materials. Adding this award for Best Overall Company Marketing to our growing list of accolades following this year’s brand enhancements is a testament to our ongoing direction into 2024.”

In addition to honoring the recipient of the Best Overall Company Marketing Award, the organization also recognized other outstanding professionals and companies in categories such as Best Video Marketing, Best Marketing Campaign, Outstanding Social Media Savvy, and more.

The conference was held at Park City, Utah's Stein Eriksen Lodge from September 17th through the 20th, where prestigious brokers from across the globe gathered to share their knowledge and experiences, connect with fellow members, and honor leading real estate agents and companies.

Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate continues to lead the real estate industry, connecting top brokers and showcasing the finest luxury properties worldwide. With a global network of over 130,000 professionals in more than 70 countries, the organization collectively sells over $300 billion of real estate annually.

The “Best Overall Company Marketing” award adds to Concierge Auctions’ professional accolades, including:

• 57 total Telly awards, honoring excellence in video and television

• 4 AVA Digital Awards for innovative videography

• 7 total Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate awards, including "Best Website", “Best Overall Marketing”, "Most Significant Sale", and “Philanthropy”

• 37 National Auctioneers Association and USA TODAY awards for innovative marketing, including “Best Website”, “Best in Show”, and an honorable mention for “Campaign of the Year”

• ‘Best City Sale’ Golden I Award for the World Record-Breaking Sale of ‘The One’ in Bel Air, California

• Laura Brady, Concierge Auctions CEO, named one of The Top 100 Women Leaders in Real Estate by Women We Admire

• Placement on Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies in America list for six consecutive years, including induction into their "Hall of Fame"

• Placement on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 list

• CEO Laura Brady and President Chad Roffers Named Most Influential Leaders in Real Estate by Inman News

