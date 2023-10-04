Speaker, Author, Executive Coach John Baldoni is awarded Distinguished Favorite in Leadership by the NYC Big Book Award
In a competitive field, Baldoni's book: Grace Under Pressure: Leading Through Change and Crisis was recognized as a "favorite" by the 2023 NYC Big Book Award.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized Grace Under Pressure: Leading Through Change and Crisis as a Distinguished Favorite in the Leadership category.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.
Grace Under Pressure: Leading Through Change and Crisis by John Baldoni
In his book Grace Under Pressure: Leading Through Change and Crisis, John Baldoni argues that leaders need to do three things when times are tough: take care of their people, take care of themselves, and prepare for the future. He also emphasizes that leaders should do all of this with a sense of grace, meaning calmly, collectedly, and compassionately.
Baldoni, a highly sought-after executive coach, has worked with senior leaders in a variety of industries, including pharmaceutical, real estate, packaged goods, automobiles, finance, and healthcare. He shares his expertise in this book, focusing on how leaders can prepare for change by focusing on their people.
The book explores themes such as fear, loss, empathy, resilience, and hope. It also provides a roadmap for leaders who want to create community and meet challenges with dignity and grace.
The impressive roster of international and domestic entries resulted in a record year for book award winners in major categories. The competition draws a diverse and high-quality pool of authors and publishers. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, San Juan, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, and the United States.
Journalists, well established authors, small and large presses, and first time independent authors participated in remarkable numbers. Awardees hailed from Blackstone Publishing, Berrett-Koehler, Beyond Words, Casemate, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Ideapress, Kogan Page, Ooligan Press, Rutgers University Press, She Writes Press, and the White House Historical Association.
“Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. “Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work on an international stage.”
About the Author
John Baldoni is an internationally-recognized keynote speaker and author of 16 books that have been translated into ten languages.
John’s books include Grace Under Pressure: Leading Through Change and Crisis; Grace Notes: Leading in an Upside-Down World; GRACE: A Leader’s Guide to a Better Us; MOXIE: The Secret to Bold and Gutsy Leadership; Lead with Purpose; Lead Your Boss; and The Leader’s Pocket Guide.
Thinkers 360 named John the No. 2 Thought Leader in Coaching in 2023 and a Top 10 Thought Leader for both Leadership and Management in 2022. Global Gurus ranks John a Top 15 global leadership expert, a list he has been on since 2007. In 2021, the International Federation of Learning and Development named John a World-Class Mentor and named him to its Hall of Fame. In 2018 Inc.com named John a Top 100 speaker and Trust Across America honored John with its Lifetime Achievement Award for Trust. In 2014 Inc.com listed John as a Top 50 leadership expert.
John has authored more than 800 leadership columns for a variety of online publications including Forbes, Harvard Business Review and Inc.com. John also produced and appears in a video coaching series for SmartBrief, a news channel with over 4 million readers. John is the author and host of two online leadership courses: “Leading through Change & Crisis” and “Leading with Resilience + Grace” for Methods of Leaders/100 Coaches. John’s leadership resource website is www.johnbaldoni.com
