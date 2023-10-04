SelectHub Announces 2023 Awards for Best-in-Class Project Management Software Based on Analyst Evaluations and Reviews

SelectHub announced the top vendors in the category of Project Management software based on its 400-point analysis and proprietary research.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelectHub, a software selection and research firm, announced its “Best Of” Awards in the project management software category for 2023. The awards seek to recognize top industry leaders across different software categories and are based on in-depth research by SelectHub’s software analysts to find the best solutions among hundreds of offerings.

Marcus Flemming, Head of Marketing at SelectHub, said “SelectHub’s ‘Best Of’ awards recognize the top project management software on the market in 2023. Using our refined 400+ point analysis, we hope to provide end users with a true and accurate perspective of how they can find the best solutions for their project management needs. We’re committed to ensuring that each user finds excellence in the areas that matter the most to their individual needs.”

The SelectHub Awards for project management software were awarded exclusively on merit, using criteria such as user reviews, data from prior selection projects performed on SelectHub's acclaimed technology selection management platform, and comprehensive evaluations from their internal team of research analysts.

As part of the user-centric selection process, the company evaluated 1,034 vendors across 11 parameters with top awards given for SelectHub’s Research Analysts’ Picks, User Favorites and to best-in-class winners spanning specific capabilities including Project Planning & Scheduling, Project Tracking, Team Collaboration, Time Tracking & Management, Customizations, Dashboard and Reporting, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Features, and Integrations & Extensibility.

“As part of our meticulous selection process, we have identified winners based on our proprietary analyst ratings, which stem from comprehensive techno-functional analyses. The KPIs considered are directly derived from the criteria employed by real-world users within our technology selection management platform. Recent years have witnessed remarkable advancements in digital technologies, cloud computing, and AI. These technological strides have been harnessed by project management solutions to improve the ease and efficiency of project management workflows. In response to the evolving landscape, project management methodologies are undergoing transformations, and project management software must keep up. Our award recipients represent the best solutions suited for the evolving project management needs, as determined by our rigorous research and data-driven evaluations.", said Sandesh Sindiri, Head of Software Research at SelectHub.

Wrike, Monday, Airtable, Easy Projects, Zoho Projects, Teamwork, Smartsheet, Asana and Jira emerged as winners in the Analysts’ Picks bracket with ClickUp leading the pack.

The User Favorite category included winners like ClickUp, Monday, Airtable, TeamWave, Hive, Avaza, TeamGantt, Lucid Chart, Zoho Sprints, Todoist, Aha!, Zenkit, Backlog, Cloud Coach, Freedcamp, Cerebro, Paymo, FunctionFox, Kanbanize and Targetprocess.

ClickUp also won awards for the categories of Dashboard and Reporting functions, Mobile Capabilities, Project Planning and Scheduling, Platform Features, Time Tracking and Management, Project Tracking and Integrations and Extensibility.

Monday is also a multi-award winner with wins across the categories of Dashboard and Reporting, Platform Features, Project Planning and Scheduling, Project Tracking, Team Collaboration, Time Tracking and Management, and Integrations and Extensibility.

Wrike bagged several awards in categories like Dashboard and Reporting, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Features, Project Planning and Scheduling, Project Tracking, Team Collaboration, Time Tracking and Management, and Integrations and Extensibility.

Smartsheet, Zoho Projects, Airtable, ProofHub, Basecamp, Asana, Teamwork, Microsoft Projects, MeisterTask and LiquidPlanner were some other notable winners across several categories.

SelectHub takes a prescriptive approach to software selection where the ultimate solution is the result of judicious requirements elicitation matched against the vetted capabilities of shortlisted vendor products. This process is supported by analyst research, user reviews and software use case demonstrations. All of these components are consolidated in the SelectHub platform, offering organizations a best-practice approach to reduce risk and find the right software for their needs.

All award winners are listed in their respective categories on SelectHub’s project management software page.

About SelectHub

SelectHub’s proprietary software selection platform, research data, delivery methodology and expertise make selecting software streamlined, agile, collaborative and bias-free. SelectHub supports everything from initial research to requirements compilation to vendor selection and price negotiation. Driven by data from detailed research and analysis, then validated through thousands of real-world selection projects, SelectHub optimizes the selection process to enable informed, accurate purchasing decisions. To learn more, please visit https://www.selecthub.com.