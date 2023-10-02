Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 03, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Union Township Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|St. Clairsville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Clinton County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Clinton County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Sabina Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Crawford
|Crestline Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Crawford County West Joint Ambulance District
6/16/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fayette
|Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Diabetic Supplies, Inc.
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Hamilton
|Silverton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|Hancock Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Harrison
|Village of Harrisville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Marion
|Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Big Island Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|City of Medina-Montville Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|Community Improvement Corporation of Mount Gilead
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Lakengren Water Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Warren
|Warren County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Portage Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
