Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 03, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Belmont Union Township Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
St. Clairsville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Clinton Clinton County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Clinton County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Sabina Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Crawford Crestline Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Crawford County West Joint Ambulance District
6/16/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fayette Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Diabetic Supplies, Inc.
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Hamilton Silverton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hancock Hancock Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Harrison Village of Harrisville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Marion Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Big Island Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Medina City of Medina-Montville Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Morrow Community Improvement Corporation of Mount Gilead
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Preble Lakengren Water Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Warren Warren County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Portage Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

