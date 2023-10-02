Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 03, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Belmont Union Township Park District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit St. Clairsville Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Clinton Clinton County

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Clinton County Port Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Audited as Part of Primary Government Sabina Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Crawford Crestline Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Crawford County West Joint Ambulance District

6/16/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Cuyahoga City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Fayette Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Diabetic Supplies, Inc.

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021 Compliance Examination MED

Hamilton Silverton Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Hancock Hancock Park District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Harrison Village of Harrisville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Marion Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Big Island Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Medina City of Medina-Montville Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Morrow Community Improvement Corporation of Mount Gilead

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Preble Lakengren Water Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Warren Warren County Park District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Portage Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures