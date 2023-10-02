Choice Financial Group Expands East Coast Presence

This acquisition continues to fortify the Choice presence in New Jersey and throughout the East Coast and adds a team of quality professionals to our family.”
— Bob Hilb, CEO, Choice Financial Group
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP CONTINUES TO EXPAND EAST COAST PRESENCE

Choice Financial Group announced today they have acquired the Syms Insurance Agency of Lakewood, NJ.

The move marks Choice’s third acquisition in the state of New Jersey adds to Choice’s growing presence throughout the East Coast from New Hampshire to Florida.

“At Syms we pride ourselves on personal service. We like to say we offer the expertise you get from a large agency with the personal attention of a small agency,” said Syms President Michael Schwarz. “We found that Bob Hilb and Choice share those same values. Partnering with them was a simple next step in the evolution of our business.”

“We welcome Michael and his team at Syms.” Said Bob Hilb, CEO for Choice Financial Group. “This acquisition continues to fortify the Choice presence in New Jersey and throughout the East Coast and adds a team of quality professionals to our family."

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group, recently named to the Inc. Magazine 2023 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, is a leading insurance brokerage with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners. Northlane, based in Bethesda, Maryland, is a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted acquisitions.

