Submissions Now Open For the 11th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

MUAHS Awards Set for February 18, 2024 in Beverly Hills

Awards submissions for the 11th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) are now open and will close on November 5, 2023.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online submissions for consideration for the 11th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) are now open and will close on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. (PT), announced Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President. This year’s awards gala will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The MUAHS Awards honors outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in Motion Pictures, Television, Television Specials, Daytime Television, Children and Teen Programs, Commercials, Music Videos, and Live Theater. MUAHS Awards Info: Click Here

The awards eligibility period for the 23 awards categories is the calendar year 2023. Please visit the 2024 MUAHS Awards Information for a complete list of the updated instructions, rules, and regulations. For more information, contact Sue Cabral-Ebert at submissions.muahs@gmail.com.

Please note the updated MUAHS Awards Schedule (*NEW DATES)

Submissions Open in All Categories MON, Oct. 2, 2023 (09:00 a.m. PT)*

Submissions Close for Entries SUN, Nov. 5, 2023 (11:59 p.m. PT) *

Nominations Voting Begins FRI, Dec. 8, 2023 (09:00 a.m. PT)*

Nominations Voting Closes SAT, Dec. 30, 2023 (11:59 p.m. PT) *

Nominations Announced TUES, Jan. 2, 2024 (09:00 a.m. PT)*

Nominee Videos Due TUES, Jan. 16, 2024 (11:59 p.m. PT)

Final Online Voting Begins MON, Jan. 22, 2024

Final Online Voting Closes. SUN, Feb. 4, 2024 (11:59 p.m. PT)

Winners Announced at MUAHS Awards Gala SUN, Feb. 18, 2024

*NOTE: Dates have changed

The submission deadline for entries is Sunday, November 5, 2023. Nominations for the MUAHS Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Final online voting will begin on Monday, January 22, 2024, and closes on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Winners will be announced at the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards Gala on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The Categories for Submissions are as follows:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

• Best Contemporary Make-up

• Best Period and/or Character Make-up

• Best Special Make-up Effects

• Best Contemporary Hair Styling

• Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES, OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

• Best Contemporary Make-up

• Best Period and/or Character Make-up

• Best Special Make-up Effects

• Best Contemporary Hair Styling

• Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE-HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

• Best Contemporary Make-up

• Best Period and/or Character Make-up

• Best Special Make-up Effects

• Best Contemporary Hair Styling

• Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

DAYTIME TELEVISION

• Best Make-up

• Best Hair Styling

CHILDREN & TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

• Best Make-up

• Best Hair Styling

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

• Best Make-up

• Best Hair Styling

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)

• Best Make-up

• Best Hair Styling

Honorees for the Distinguished Artisan Award, the Lifetime Achievement Awards, and the Vanguard Award will be announced at a later date. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards may be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert: submissions.muahs@gmail.com.

ABOUT LOCAL 706: The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,300 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood’s most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; “live” network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

