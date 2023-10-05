Cartel Heat-Deadly Business: A Crime Thriller by NYT Bestselling Author Debbie Viguié of Wicked & Roger Dean Fischer
New Crime Thriller 'Cartel Heat: Deadly Business - Novel by a NY Times Bestselling Author of Wicked & Film Producer Roger Dean Fischer
Two Criminal Masterminds Join Forces to Take Over Miami, but FBI and DEA Agents Are Hot on Their Heels
— Roger Dean Fischer
Film producer and director Roger Fischer has joined forces with New York Times Bestselling Author, Debbie Viguié, to co-write an electrifying new novel, Cartel Heat, scheduled for release November 18th. This gripping thriller follows the story of two notorious criminals, John “The Butcher” Branson and Eduardo “Eddie” Jaramillo, as they team up to take over the drug trafficking scene in Miami.
Co-author Roger Fischer has an impressive career both as an entrepreneur and a creative force in the entertainment industry, having co-owned chemical companies, shoe companies, and a successful restaurant in Miami. He has also produced and directed music videos and is currently working on several film projects.
Co-author of Cartel Heat is none other than New York Times bestselling author, Debbie Viguié. Debbie is one of the most prolific writers in the industry, with an impressive 11 series and over 60 books in print. Her work spans multiple genres, from epic dark fantasy to thrillers and more.
In addition to the release of the novel, the authors have planned an exciting book tour to engage with their fans. The tour will cover 20 major cities across the country, and fans can take pictures with the Cartel Heat car and sign it. The authors will also make stops at radio stations, TV networks, newspapers, blogs, and magazine outlets for interviews. Digital billboards will also be used to promote the book and tour.
Readers of Cartel Heat can expect a thrilling, fast-paced ride through the dangerous and violent world of the drug cartels. With its complex characters, intricate plot, and intense action, Cartel Heat is sure to be a hit with fans of crime fiction and thriller novels. And with Debbie's exceptional writing skills, readers can rest assured that this novel will be a standout addition to their bookshelves.
The novel will be available in both print and e-book formats. Spanish & English
In the meantime, media outlets and journalists are encouraged to contact the authors for interviews and advance review copies.
