Book Release Party-Miami by NYT Bestselling Author Debbie Viguié & Film Producer Roger Dean Fischer
Cartel Heat Themed Book Release Party by New York Times Bestselling Author Debbie Viguié of Wicked
Step into a world where imagination meets reality, celebrating 'Cartel Heat' with Roger Dean Fischer and Debbie Viguie. Let creativity reign free.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CELEBRATING LITERATURE AND FILM: JOIN AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING WITH RENOWNED FILM PRODUCER AND BOOK AUTHOR, ROGER DEAN FISCHER AND NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLING AUTHOR, DEBBIE VIGUIÉ
— Roger Dean Fischer
An exhilarating evening together to celebrate the release of an exciting new book by the incredibly talented author and film producer, Roger Dean Fischer, in collaboration with New York Times Bestselling Author, Debbie Viguié. With over 60 books in print, Debbie Viguié is undeniably a literary force to be reckoned with. This is not a typical book signing event; this is a party never to forget—a vibrant celebration of literature, film, and creativity coming together in a way that will leave a lasting imprint on every attendee.
This themed extravaganza promises to transport guests into the captivating world of the book, immersing them in its enthralling story and intriguing characters. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters or don attire inspired by the book's setting, allowing their imagination to run wild.
During the event, thought-provoking discussions will center around the impactful messages conveyed in the book, addressing critical subjects like gun violence, cancer awareness, school bullying, and the resounding theme that crime doesn't pay.
Event, set to take place in Miami in November (Exact Date to be Announced). The festivities will commence at 7 pm, promising a night filled with live music, delightful cuisine, engaging conversations with fellow book enthusiasts, and an ambiance that mirrors the book's theme.
Excitingly, attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes for the best dressed and best character, adding an element of friendly competition to the celebration. Moreover, all the characters from the book cover will come to life, enhancing the immersive experience.
Throughout the evening, guests will have the exclusive chance to meet and interact with the esteemed book author and film producer, Roger Dean Fischer, as well as the incredible Debbie Viguié. Attendees will gain insights into their creative processes, inspirations, and the journey behind bringing the book to life.
Anticipation rises as Entertainment Industry friends, Celebrities, Media, and Music producers are expected to grace the event. Roger's reputation for throwing exceptional parties attracts attendees from all corners of the world, adding to the excitement and anticipation.
Tickets for this event are free, but must be secured in advance.
Please note that event details are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information and to reserve your tickets, visit the event's official website or contact the organizers directly.
See website at www.cartelheat.com
Roger Fischer and Debbie Viguié are open for interviews
Media Contact: Meredith Gillis
info@caponknightpublishing.com 786-487-5616
Roger Fischer
Capon Knight Publishing, LLC
+1 718-674-2332
info@caponknightpublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok