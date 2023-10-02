HAUNTINGLY DELICIOUS DRINKS AT THE FOUNDERS BAR AT GRAND GALVEZ IN GALVESTON TX

Audra’s Revenge is named after the short who haunts Room 501 at Grand Galvez The Founders Bar specialty drink menu includes the Mariner Groom’s Mango-Rita named after Audra’s fiancé Grand Galvez iconic pink color inspired the creation of the Pink Palace Mai-Tai at The Founders Bar, Grand Galvez

Iconic Historic and Haunted Hotel Offers Signature Drinks and More at The Founders Bar

GALVESTON, TX, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 219-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality.

Adjacent to the beautifully restored Peacock Alley, The Founders Bar in the West Loggia is the signature elegant lobby bar with exquisite views of the Texas Gulf.

The Founders Bar is a nod to the five founders of the hotel with portraits of these gentlemen and other historical photographs and mementos featured in the decor. The interior design incorporates beautiful wood floors with oversized burgundy crystal Baccarat chandeliers and chic upholstered chairs. A small stage has been built for live music entertainment, big enough for a 3-piece band.

Specialty drinks at The Founders Bar include “Audra’s Revenge” named for Audra, the famous ghost that still haunts the hotel, and the “Mariner Groom’s Mango-Rita” created in memory of her lost groom. (See Audra’s story below.)

Additional popular drinks include “Pink Palace Mai-Tai,” “GG Espresso Martini,” “The Scarlett Letter,” and “The Bees Knees.” (See Specialty Drink menu and selected images in Dropbox:

The Legend of Audra

The only historic beachfront hotel in the state of Texas and known as the most haunted hotel in Texas and beyond, the over 110-year-old property continues to have ghostly sightings throughout its history and today. Ghost tours, hosted by Grand Galvez Ghostess, are regularly offered at Grand Galvez.

The most famous ghost, and classically tragic story of Grand Galvez, is named Audra, also known as the Lovelorn Bride. Audra was engaged to a mariner who sailed out of the Port of Galveston. In the mid-1950s, she checked into Room 501 to await his return, after which they planned to be married.

• Each day, she would walk down the hall of the fifth floor, take an elevator to the eighth floor and then climb a narrow ladder leading to one of the four turrets atop the hotel. Sitting inside the shelter of the hexagonal turret, she would watch though an opening for his ship to return.

• When she received the news that her lover’s ship had gone down in a storm with all hands on deck, she refused to abandon hope. She kept her vigil of returning to the turret to watch for him, but after several days the heartbroken bride-to-be accepted that she would never see him again.

• In despair, she hanged herself in the west turret, where she had last seen his ship sail out to sea.

• As if her story was not tragic enough, a few days after her death, her fiancée came looking for her at the hotel. It seems that he had been rescued by a passing ship during the storm.

• To this day, there are many paranormal events that happen in Audra’s Room 501, reported by guests, staff and numerous news and film crews.

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

The Grand Galvez, a 219-room resort hotel and spa is a historic landmark property in Galveston, TX. Grand Galvez is part of the Autograph Collection Hotels and has welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the “Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era. The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

