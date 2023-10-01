Shaftsbury Barracks / Request for Information / Stolen Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3004476

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 09/30/2023 - approximately 21:00 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 828 VT Route 30 / Dorset VT (Long Trail Auto)

VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner, Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

VICTIM: Giofranco L. Chiapperini

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/01/2023, at approximately 11:44 hours, the Vermont State Police was advised of a 2012 black Jeep Wrangler VT registration FSH292, that was stolen from the Long Trail Auto Parking lot, located at 828 VT Route 30, in the town of Dorset VT. The vehicle was last seen on 09/30/2023 at approximately 21:00 hours in front of Long Trail Auto.

Anyone with information of the vehicle's whereabouts and the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Krzeminski at (802) 442-5421 or at Daniel.Krzeminski@vermont.gov.