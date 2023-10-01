NBAA Welcomes Stopgap Government Funding and FAA Authorization    

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Oct. 1, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today welcomed congressional passage of legislation to temporarily fund all government agencies and extend authorization for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) operations.

The legislation funds the federal government for 47 days (through Nov. 17) and provides a three-month extension (through Dec. 31) on the multi-year FAA reauthorization bill passed by Congress in 2018. The FAA authorization and the annual government-funding package each had the same deadline, Sept. 30.

“Aviation is one of the nation’s most regulated industries, relying on the FAA for a variety of personnel and services to support safety, security, certification and other priorities,” noted NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “We thank Congress for passing this important funding and authorization extension to ensure the agency is able to continue its mission to maintain a safe and efficient National Airspace System used by millions of Americans each day.”

In calling for lawmakers to pass the extension, NBAA and other organizations noted that the aviation industry is responsible for approximately 5% of U.S. GDP, and more than 10 million jobs. A lapse in FAA authority would disrupt the operations of this vital agency and industry.

Bolen also thanked NBAA members for making their voices heard in calling for passage of the FAA authorization extension. The association recently issued a call to action to alert lawmakers to the pressing need for an extension through the use of NBAA’s online Voter Voice advocacy resource.

“As always, NBAA members stood ready to mobilize on a key priority,” Bolen said. “We will remain vigilant and prepared for further action as needed, while we continue to underscore the urgent need for Congress to complete work on the annual appropriations bills to fund the federal government and a long-term FAA reauthorization.”

