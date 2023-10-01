Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,553 in the last 365 days.

AVEALTO sponsors the ELECTRIC AIRSHIP CONFERENCE Friedrich Alexander Universität Erlangen in Nurnburg, Germany

AVEALTO STRATOPIC

AVEALTO vehicle autopilot calibration

AVEALTO vehicle autopilot calibration

AVEALTO HAP vehicle test 2020

ELECTIC AIRSHIP CONFERENCE - NURNBURG, GERMANY – September 29, 2023

LONDON, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVEALTO Ltd., a UK-based company, was formed to design, build and operate a fleet of high altitude Wireless Infrastructure Platform vehicles (“WIPS”), also often called High Altitude Platforms (“HAPS”). WIP vehicles can transparently replace point-to-point satellite services at a lower cost, with a higher quality service.

While AVEALTO is focused entirely on the telecommunications market, other companies and organizations throughout the world are developing airships for multiple purposes including:

• Heavy lift transport to remote regions
• Earth observation
• Passenger Flights
• Emergency service support

Electric airships of all types are a sustainable technology which can provide tremendous benefits without further damaging the environment or further effecting the climate. The collaboration between airship developers can be beneficial to all parties.

The AVEALTO presentation at the conference was related to the capabilities it’s first commercial vehicle. AVEALTO is currently raising funds to begin production of this vehicle in the United Kingdom. The increase of internet usage worldwide has created huge unserved and underserved markets worldwide.

Thomas A. Olson
AVEALTO Ltd
+1 7868700208
email us here

You just read:

AVEALTO sponsors the ELECTRIC AIRSHIP CONFERENCE Friedrich Alexander Universität Erlangen in Nurnburg, Germany

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Emergency Services, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more