AVEALTO sponsors the ELECTRIC AIRSHIP CONFERENCE Friedrich Alexander Universität Erlangen in Nurnburg, Germany
ELECTIC AIRSHIP CONFERENCE - NURNBURG, GERMANY – September 29, 2023LONDON, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVEALTO Ltd., a UK-based company, was formed to design, build and operate a fleet of high altitude Wireless Infrastructure Platform vehicles (“WIPS”), also often called High Altitude Platforms (“HAPS”). WIP vehicles can transparently replace point-to-point satellite services at a lower cost, with a higher quality service.
While AVEALTO is focused entirely on the telecommunications market, other companies and organizations throughout the world are developing airships for multiple purposes including:
• Heavy lift transport to remote regions
• Earth observation
• Passenger Flights
• Emergency service support
Electric airships of all types are a sustainable technology which can provide tremendous benefits without further damaging the environment or further effecting the climate. The collaboration between airship developers can be beneficial to all parties.
The AVEALTO presentation at the conference was related to the capabilities it’s first commercial vehicle. AVEALTO is currently raising funds to begin production of this vehicle in the United Kingdom. The increase of internet usage worldwide has created huge unserved and underserved markets worldwide.
