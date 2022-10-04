Submit Release
AveAlto Successfully Completed Initial Wireless Infrastructure Platform R&D with 4 Patents

Testing AVEALTO HAP vehicle

AVEALTO HAP Vehicle solar panel

AVEALTO's WIPs will be transformative for the communications satellite industry.”
— Walt Anderson, co-founder
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of real-world testing of flight hardware, AVEALTO has resolved all the significant technical barriers to development of a commercially viable Wireless Infrastructure Platform Vehicle. The company filed 4 patents in July 2022 relating to: Communications Platform, Novel Antenna Design and Vehicle Control Systems.

AVEALTO Ltd., a UK-based company, was formed to design, build and operate a fleet of Wireless Infrastructure Platforms vehicles - also called High Altitude Platform (HAP) vehicles - which can transparently replace point-to-point satellite services at a much lower cost, and with higher quality service.

After years of real-world testing of flight hardware and intensive R&D, AVEALTO has resolved all the significant technical barriers to the development of a commercially viable Wireless Infrastructure Platform Vehicle.

The company filed 4 patents relating to: Communications Platform, Novel Antenna Design and Vehicle Control Systems. The company has additional proprietary intellectual property which may lead to additional patent filings in the future.

AVEALTO is now looking for appropriate factory site in the UK. A special purpose building will be needed large enough to conduct final assembly and inflation testing of full-size commercial vehicles around 100 Meters in length. AVEALTO began flight testing on June 28th, 2021 under the supervision of the UK Civil Aviation Authority (“CAA”), with the goal of obtaining UK Flight Approval.

AVEALTO currently launches US$20 million series A round to fund initial production of the Wireless Infrastructure Platform (WIP) vehicles.

Over 3 billion people in the world do not have routine access to the internet. In addition, hundreds of millions of people in remote areas must rely on high-cost satellite links. The successful implementation of AVEALTO Wireless Infrastructure will help close the Digital Divide. The Wireless Infrastructure Platform will be able to provide high quality services at a significantly lower cost that LEO, MEO or GEO satellites.

Walt Anderson, co-founder of AVEALTO stated: "AVEALTO Wireless Infrastructure Platforms will provide internet access to unserved and underserved regions of the world. We will provide a higher quality and lower cost alternative to GEO, MEO and LEO satellite users. This will be transformative for the communications satellite industry.”

AVEALTO is a member of: GVF Global Satellite Industry Association, and Asia Pacific Satellite Communication Council.

Walt Anderson, Managing Director at AVEALTO during NOAH Conference 2021 in Zurich

