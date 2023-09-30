Submit Release
TBI Agents Investigating Soddy Daisy Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night involving officers with the Soddy Daisy Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that the incident began just before 10 p.m. (ET) Friday night when officers with the Soddy Daisy Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 9600 block of Barbee Road regarding a potentially suicidal individual.  Upon arrival, officers encountered an individual armed with a knife.  According to information from the scene, the individual assaulted an officer with the knife, resulting in other officers firing their service weapons and striking the man.  He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.  The deceased individual has been identified as William A. Hicks Jr. (DOB: 2/9/67).  The injured officer has been treated and released.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration.  The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

