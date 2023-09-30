Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Planned Parenthood Preliminary Injunction

For Immediate Release:
Saturday, September 30, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed
919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after a district court judge blocked two parts of North Carolina’s abortion law from taking effect while the case continues.

“I’m encouraged that the court has struck down these restrictions on women’s reproductive freedom. The law is not based in medical reality, and it was sloppily written. Women, not politicians, should be making these decisions. And I will never stop fighting for women’s freedom.”

As a result of this order in Planned Parenthood v. Stein, doctors can provide medication abortions as soon as a pregnancy is confirmed, without having to wait to confirm an intrauterine pregnancy using ultrasound. Additionally, women who are allowed to obtain an abortion after 12 weeks because of one of the law’s exceptions can receive that care at a clinic and do not have to go to a hospital.

A copy of the preliminary injunction is available here.

###

