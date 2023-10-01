Chris Sarandon to Interview Best-Selling Author Jane Green at SHU Theatre for His 'Cooking By Heart' Podcast Dec. 22nd
Oscar Nominated Actor Chris Sarandon Will Interview Best-Selling Author Jane Green in Front of a Live Audience
I am very excited novelist/cookbook author/columnist Jane Green will be joining me for a live appearance on my Cooking By Heart podcast at the SHU Community Theatre in Fairfield, CT, on Dec. 22.”FAIRFIELD, CT, US, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save the date for a truly exceptional live episode of Chris Sarandon’s podcast, ‘Cooking by Heart’ on December 22nd, 2023, when Chris will welcome best-selling author Jane Green to the stage at the prestigious Sacred Heart University Theatre. This promises to be a rendezvous like no other, where the worlds of literature and gastronomy converge in a symphony of flavors, anecdotes, and inspiration. Jane Green is an eighteen-time best-selling author known for her consistently popular novels. Her books have achieved significant commercial success and have been enjoyed by readers worldwide. She excels in crafting novels that revolve around the complexities of relationships, family dynamics, and personal growth. Her storytelling often explores the ups and downs of human connections, making her work relatable and thought-provoking for readers who appreciate character-driven narratives.
Tickets for Chris Sarandon’s ‘Cooking By Heart’ with Jane Green December 22nd at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre in Fairfield are now on sale here: https://shucommunitytheatre.showare.com/?category=43]
Sarandon said, “I am very excited to announce that novelist/cookbook author/columnist Jane Green will be joining me for a live appearance on my podcast, Cooking By Heart, at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre in Fairfield, CT, on the evening of Dec. 22.”
Season 2 of the 'Cooking By Heart' podcast, hosted by the talented Academy Award-nominated actor Chris Sarandon, launched earlier this month with Chris’ interview with his Oscar-winning first wife, Susan Sarandon. The second episode featured Broadway actor, savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and the third episode featured the multi Emmy Award-winning 'Murphy Brown' TV show producer Diane English. With a captivating blend of celebrity guests and heartwarming tales, this new season has already been tantalizing the senses and leaving listeners craving more.
In this fresh season, 'Cooking By Heart' once again explores the essence of cooking, spotlighting the synergy between memory, cuisine, culture, and personal connections. Chris Sarandon and his esteemed guests reminisce about cherished childhood memories, share beloved recipes, and unveil heartwarming stories behind their culinary creations.
Listeners can savor the 'Cooking By Heart' experience on YouTube and all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. The show's unique blend of celebrity charm, poignant storytelling, and delectable recipes has captured countless hearts, ranking in the top 5% of all podcasts worldwide, according to Listen Notes. Season 2 continues to deliver unforgettable moments that leave audiences yearning for more.
Don't miss this extraordinary culinary journey with Chris Sarandon and illustrious guests. 'Cooking By Heart' Season 2 is a delectable treat for the soul, leaving you with a heart full of warmth and a craving for more. Stay connected with 'Cooking By Heart' on social media for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments."
Chris’ upcoming guests include:
Jane Green- New York Times Best-Selling Novelist: ‘The Beach House,’ ‘Swapping Lives,’ ‘Saving Grace.’ The Jane Green interview will also be a live event at SHU Community Theatre on Friday, December 22nd at 7 PM.
Diane English- Emmy Award-Winning Film & TV Producer (‘Murphy Brown’)
Kelli O’Hara- Tony Award-Winning Actress (‘The King and I’) as well as Nominations for ‘The Light in the Piazza,’ ‘The Pajama Game,’ ‘South Pacific,’ ‘Kiss Me Kate,’ and more
Billy Mann- Grammy-Nominated Songwriter/Record Producer (Pink, Backstreet Boys, Kelly Rowland)
Manny Azenberg- Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer (over a dozen Neil Simon plays, ‘The Wiz,’ ‘The Real Thing,’ ‘Sunday in the Park with George,’ ‘Rent,’ ‘The Iceman Cometh’)
Noah Tucker- Popular TV Show Host and Restaurateur Based in Amsterdam, He Specializes in Cooking and Cocktails Made with Marijuana and Psychedelics
Alice Waters-Chef/ Restaurateur/Author; Helped Create the Farm-To-Table Movement
Clint Howard- 200+ Acting Credits (‘Gentle Ben,’ ‘Star Trek,’ ‘Night Shift,’ ‘Apollo 13,’ ‘Austin Powers’); Younger Brother of Ron Howard
‘Cooking By Heart’ is available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and many more platforms.
Season 1 guests included Jacques Pépin, Cary Elwes, Carol Kane, Lidia Bastianich, Mario Cantone.
For more information about Chris Sarandon and/or ‘Cooking By Heart,’ please visit: https://www.chrissarandon.com/podcast, www.chrissarandon.com or linktr.ee/theofficialchrissarandon.
About Chris Sarandon: Chris Sarandon is an Academy Award-nominated actor known for his versatile performances on both stage and screen. Beyond his illustrious acting career, Chris has a deep passion for cooking and storytelling, which inspired creating the 'Cooking By Heart' podcast.
About ‘Cooking By Heart’: 'Cooking By Heart,’ a Top 5% podcast (per Listen Notes, May 2023) is hosted by Academy Award-nominated actor Chris Sarandon. Each episode explores the deep connection between memory, food, culture, and personal experiences, as Chris and his celebrity guests share heartwarming stories and cherished recipes.
Chris Sarandon said, "I grew up working in my immigrant father's All-American restaurant and as a helper at home with my mother's Greek cooking. I'm interested in the stories behind the food we all grew up with, the characters and situations that have played such important roles in our lives, the memories evoked when we eat something now that takes us back, the smells, the tastes and the people who were there. I hope our listeners will enjoy these stories, the guests and their memories-and all the great recipes!"
Chris has created this podcast out of his passion for family, friends and food. The podcast is available on major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.
