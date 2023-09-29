Senate Resolution 168 Printer's Number 1127

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - concern for the public safety and well-being of individuals in

the vicinity of the incident; and

WHEREAS, The City of Philadelphia and surrounding political

subdivisions continue to experience adverse impacts, including

ongoing traffic disruption in and around the scene of the

incident; and

WHEREAS, These adverse impacts are of such magnitude or

severity as to render essential the Commonwealth's

supplementation of county and municipal efforts and resources

and the activation of all applicable State, county and municipal

emergency response plans; and

WHEREAS, It is necessary to take immediate steps to provide

for the reopening of the northbound and southbound lanes on

Interstate 95 and to repair or reconstruct the bridges; and

WHEREAS, Recovery and rebuilding efforts in response to the

damage caused by the incident remain ongoing; and

WHEREAS, Extending the disaster declaration will ensure that

the Commonwealth is eligible to receive emergency relief funding

from the Federal Government to assist the Commonwealth recovery

and rebuilding activities related to the collapse of the

northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge

on Interstate 95; and

WHEREAS, On June 28, 2023, the Senate unanimously adopted

Senate Resolution 136, which extended the disaster declaration

until November 1, 2023, and on June 30, 2023, the House of

Representatives unanimously concurred in the resolution; and

WHEREAS, The disaster declaration needs to be extended until

March 1, 2024; therefore be it

RESOLVED (the House of Representatives concurring), That the

General Assembly, in accordance with section 20(c) of Article IV

