Senate Resolution 168 Printer's Number 1127
PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - concern for the public safety and well-being of individuals in
the vicinity of the incident; and
WHEREAS, The City of Philadelphia and surrounding political
subdivisions continue to experience adverse impacts, including
ongoing traffic disruption in and around the scene of the
incident; and
WHEREAS, These adverse impacts are of such magnitude or
severity as to render essential the Commonwealth's
supplementation of county and municipal efforts and resources
and the activation of all applicable State, county and municipal
emergency response plans; and
WHEREAS, It is necessary to take immediate steps to provide
for the reopening of the northbound and southbound lanes on
Interstate 95 and to repair or reconstruct the bridges; and
WHEREAS, Recovery and rebuilding efforts in response to the
damage caused by the incident remain ongoing; and
WHEREAS, Extending the disaster declaration will ensure that
the Commonwealth is eligible to receive emergency relief funding
from the Federal Government to assist the Commonwealth recovery
and rebuilding activities related to the collapse of the
northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge
on Interstate 95; and
WHEREAS, On June 28, 2023, the Senate unanimously adopted
Senate Resolution 136, which extended the disaster declaration
until November 1, 2023, and on June 30, 2023, the House of
Representatives unanimously concurred in the resolution; and
WHEREAS, The disaster declaration needs to be extended until
March 1, 2024; therefore be it
RESOLVED (the House of Representatives concurring), That the
General Assembly, in accordance with section 20(c) of Article IV
20230SR0168PN1127 - 2 -
