Vinacomin will expand alumina and aluminum production in Đắk Nông

VIETNAM, September 30 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Industry - Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) will invest in new alumina production and aluminium smelting plants, along with increasing the capacity of the existing Nhân Cơ Alumina Plant.

With the goal of developing the bauxite-alumina-aluminium industry in a synchronous, modern, and sustainable manner, Vinacomin is focusing resources on building and implementing investment projects in Đắk Nông.

Vinacomin strives to increase total alumina output to 6-8 million tonnes each year after 2030 and produce 450,000-900,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots each year.

Ore supply for alumina plants will be from mines such as Nhân Cơ, Gia Nghĩa, Gia Nghĩa 2, Bắc Gia Nghĩa, Tuy Đức, Đắk Song, and Quảng Sơn.

The investment capital for the increase of Nhân Cơ Alumina Plant's capacity to two million tonnes per year is VNĐ31.2 trillion. The upgraded plant is expected to come into operation in 2029.

With reserves of about 5.4 billion tonnes of raw bauxite, Đắk Nông Province has a large advantage in attracting investment to the development of the alumina industry.

Nhân Cơ alumina plant is one of two pilot projects of the bauxite ore mining and processing industry in this province to process alumina for aluminium production.

In the first eight months of 2022, Nhân Cơ Alumina Plant processed 500,000 tonnes of alumina. Consumption of this product was quite favourable, with export prices ranging from $390 to $470 per tonne, and sometimes up to $530.

This alumina output has also contributed to promoting production and business activities at Đắk Nông-TKV Aluminium Company.

Based on the potential and actual operation of the project, Đắk Nông Province has proposed that the Government have an action plan and national mineral planning. It also needs to consider the investment policy of the bauxite-alumina-aluminium complex, and the mechanism for investment in the production of renewable energy together with bauxite deep processing.

In February 2022, the Politburo issued Resolution 10-NQ/TW on the mining industry strategy until 2045, highlighting the application of a transparent and efficient mineral resources management model of the world and strengthening the inspection and supervision role of localities and people.

The resolution also states that priority is given to licensing mineral exploitation projects to organisations and businesses that have capacity, experience, and use of advanced and modern technology.

On August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà signed a decision approving the planning for exploration, exploitation, processing, and use of minerals for the period 2021-30, with a vision to 2050.

The general goal of the planning is to manage the exploitation and processing of mineral resources strictly and use these resources economically and effectively, associated with economic development and environmental protection.

Under the planning, the Government has specific goals for a number of strategic minerals with large reserves in the period 2021-30, including bauxite ore in Đắk Nông and some other Central Highlands provinces. — VNS