PRESS RELEASE: NCRI-US Exposes Why The Iranian Resistance Is Tehran’s Network of Influencers’ Main Target

The Iranian Resistance will persistently expose Iran's disinformation operations and network of influencers since they are part of Tehran's survival strategy.

To sell the West a big lie that there is no alternative to the clerical regime, the MEK, the driving force of Resistance for over 40 years, has been the main target of Tehran's network of influencers.” — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), made the following commentary on why the Iranian Resistance is Tehran’s network of influencers’ main target:

"The recent exposure of individuals as “Iran experts” directly tied to the clerical regime does not surprise the Iranian Resistance. But it does underscore a long-established strategy.

"Tehran’s operatives, deeply woven into a web of influence, have been active for years, disseminating the regime's narratives within key U.S. circles.

"The individuals recently exposed are merely the tip of the iceberg. For decades, Tehran has cultivated a sophisticated network abroad. Their primary mission? To sell the West a big lie that Iran's theocratic regime is a permanent feature AND that there is no alternative to the current theocracy.

"This is why the MEK, the driving force of a nationwide Resistance for over 40 years and the principal component of the viable alternative—the National Council of Resistance of Iran—has been the main target of the regime terrorism and its demonization campaign.

"This network of Tehran operatives escalated its anti-MEK disinformation drive in the years preceding the 2015 JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. This attack was fueled by a series of the MEK’s nuclear revelations at the time, pointing out the regime's continuous deceit during the negotiations. MEK had already dealt a significant blow to Tehran’s nuclear program by its 2002 revelation of the Natanz nuclear site, which triggered the IAEA inspection of nuclear sites. So, to kill the message, they went all out, attacking the messenger.

"Although our warnings about Tehran’s influence operations went largely unheeded in the past, the Iranian Resistance will persistently expose the regime’s disinformation operations, recognizing the direct link between these campaigns and the longevity of the clerical dictatorship."

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

