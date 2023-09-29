October is National Domestic / Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, also known as Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month. Approximately one in three women, and one in four men will experience some form of intimate partner dating violence or domestic violence in their lifetime. It is very likely that someone you know is a survivor or may be suffering in silence.

The word "violence" can come across to some as explicitly meaning physical abuse which can make it hard for people to either come forward and get help or to even identify that this may be happening in their relationship or to a loved one or friend. The signs generally appear slowly over time, thus making it more challenging to notice or perhaps easier to brush off with the day to day business of life. They can even come across as the feeling that your partner just cares really strongly about you and what you do because they love you so much. We found that this article from Daysoftheyear.com offers a good overview of the different ways this can manifest, including physical violence, forced rules that control and socially or physically isolate, emotional abuse such as degrading name calling or threats, and financial abuse such as controlling or severely limiting access to money or finances.

It can be difficult to know what to do, whether you are a victim yourself or know someone who may be one. We at the EAP have put together a list of resources for yourself or anyone you may suspect could benefit from support around intimate partner violence/domestic violence and or abuse.



As always, feel free to reach out to us at the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for further support, or if you feel we can offer more resources. Have a safe and healthy October.