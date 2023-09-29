HHS Secretary Becerra's Statement on Inflation Reduction Act Prescription Drug Negotiation Ruling

“President Biden’s historic Inflation Reduction Act finally allowed Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for millions of seniors and other beneficiaries – despite zero Republicans in Congress supporting it and Big Pharma spending hundreds of millions of dollars to prevent that from happening.

“It’s simple common sense that Medicare should be able to negotiate lower drug costs. Today’s ruling allows Medicare to move forward with implementing this program, and serves to confirm that nothing in the Constitution prevents Medicare from negotiating for lower drug prices."

“The Biden-Harris Administration will continue its work to ensure that seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries have access to affordable, life-saving prescription drugs, and we will not let up in our fight to deliver lower health care costs to more American families.”