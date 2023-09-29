Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,338 in the last 365 days.

HHS Secretary Becerra's Statement on Inflation Reduction Act Prescription Drug Negotiation Ruling

“President Biden’s historic Inflation Reduction Act finally allowed Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for millions of seniors and other beneficiaries – despite zero Republicans in Congress supporting it and Big Pharma spending hundreds of millions of dollars to prevent that from happening.

“It’s simple common sense that Medicare should be able to negotiate lower drug costs. Today’s ruling allows Medicare to move forward with implementing this program, and serves to confirm that nothing in the Constitution prevents Medicare from negotiating for lower drug prices."

“The Biden-Harris Administration will continue its work to ensure that seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries have access to affordable, life-saving prescription drugs, and we will not let up in our fight to deliver lower health care costs to more American families.” 

You just read:

HHS Secretary Becerra's Statement on Inflation Reduction Act Prescription Drug Negotiation Ruling

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more