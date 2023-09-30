Ghosts and Garnets True Crime Podcast Welcomes Best-Selling Author Kim Cross as Special Guest

Idaho's True Crime Podcast Takes a Road Trip Episode to California to Prep for Kim Cross Interview

This bonus episode was a perfect treat for our listeners as we delved into exclusive, never-before-heard content right after our road trip episode to California.” — Whitney Rivera, Host of Ghosts and Garnets Pocast

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ghosts and Garnets podcast hosts, Whitney Rivera and Camden Schacher, welcome best-selling author Kim Cross as a special guest to dive into her book In Light of All Darkness that covers the 30-year old Polly Klaas case. This episode offers listeners an insider's look into Kim Cross' gripping book, which recently gained national attention after being covered in the 20/20 episode "Taken at Night."

In Light of All Darkness delves into the haunting story of the Polly Klaas case, a case that still resonates in the collective memory even after 30 years. The book unravels the chilling tale of a 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped at knife point during a sleepover with her two friends. Kim Cross began working on this book in 2016 and reignited the process after meeting her friend, Meg, who has now become her research director.

With Cross’ relationship with law enforcement, detectives, and FBI agents, this book is filled with emotion. Cross shares, “The law enforcement men, who have seen horrific crimes, wept during their interviews because this case was extremely personal to them. Their reaction moved me, which is why I had to include the emotion in my book.”

Ghost and Garnets Host Whitney Rivera shares, “The moment for me in the book where I realized how different this was because you had all of this input from the investigators was when they were at the crime scene and Vail Bello thought in his head, ‘I’m just going to kill him.’ You would never know that. That is something no one has heard before.”

Adding to this, Rivera says, “This bonus episode was a perfect treat for our listeners as we delved into exclusive, never-before-heard content right after our road trip episode to California.”

Each month, Ghosts and Garnets does a road trip episode to a new state. This month, in anticipation of the interview, Ghosts and Garnets traveled to California to discuss the Polly Klaas case, providing valuable context for Kim Cross' upcoming appearance.

Co-host Camden Schacher adds, "We are honored to have Kim Cross join us on Ghosts and Garnets. Her book is a testament to her dedication and meticulous research — it is truly next level. Our listeners are in for a compelling and thought-provoking discussion.”

Ghosts and Garnets actively seeks opportunities to be involved in the community, whether it's attending local events, supporting a non-profit organization, or interviewing a local author like Kim Cross. For the hosts of Ghosts and Garnets, fostering connections and promoting partnerships are top priorities to stay true to their Treasure Valley roots.

Tune in to Kim Cross’ must-listen insider scoop on the bonus episode of the Ghosts and Garnets podcast. Ghosts and Garnets can be found on Spotify, Audible, Apple, Google Podcasts, and more.

About Ghosts and Garnets Podcast:

Hosted by lifelong friends Whitney Rivera and Camden Schacher, Ghosts and Garnets is a true crime podcast that blends well-researched storytelling with humor and a touch of absurdity. This laugh-out-loud show promises listeners a unique and entertaining perspective on true crime. Each episode of the podcast raises awareness about these real-life cases that have long haunted communities and captivated the public's imagination.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is a female-owned creative communications agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and their audiences. Some of the services they provide include content generation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.