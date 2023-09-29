ROAD CLOSURE - VT RTE 128/STYGLES
VT RTE 128/STYGLES Rd will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
