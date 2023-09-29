

ICYMI: FloridaCommerce Highlights New Office of Military and Defense at Florida Defense Support Task Force Meeting in Homestead





– Last week, FloridaCommerce highlighted its new Office of Military and Defense at a Florida Defense Support Task Force (FDSTF) meeting in Homestead . At the meeting, Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly welcomed newly appointed members to FDSTF and discussed Florida’s vision for Florida’s military and defense community and impact on economic development.



Key discussions included, furthering workforce initiatives for veterans, resilience review of Military instillations and furthering support for local communities to support economic independence.

“The FloridaCommerce team is proud to announce its new Office of Military and Defense,” said Secretary of Commerce, J. Alex Kelly. “As Florida continues to make investments in Florida’s military communities under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, our new office will streamline efforts to support our military families and protect Florida’s military installations.”

The Office of Military and Defense houses the longstanding FDSTF and the Florida Defense Alliance (FDA). FDSTF is a legislatively mandated council that serves to preserve, protect, and enhance Florida’s military missions and installations.

On September 8, Governor DeSantis announced the appointment of James Scholl, Jamal Sowell, and Don Quinn to the FDSTF.

The FDA is designated to ensure that Florida, its resident military bases and missions, and its military host communities are in competitive positions as the United States continues its defense realignment and downsizing.

Additionally, on August 8, 2023 FloridaCommerce announced the launch of the Florida Aerospace and Defense portal (FAD) to connect Florida’s small and medium-sized businesses with employee resources and contracting opportunities that directly support Florida's vital military community. Before the execution of the FAD portal, Florida small and mid-sized businesses previously had to visit multiple, separate websites to obtain information on U.S. Department of Defense spending, available grants and contracts. To learn more about the FAD Portal and to register, visit fad.floridajobs.org .

The FloridaCommerce Office of Military and Defense will help to both preserve and protect military installations and missions and engage the important military and defense community in statewide business and economic development efforts.

For more information visit Floridajobs.org.



