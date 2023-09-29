Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,412 in the last 365 days.

Burgum: State to help keep Theodore Roosevelt National Park fully open if federal government shuts down

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that North Dakota Parks and Recreation has reached a tentative agreement with the National Park Service (NPS) to help keep Theodore Roosevelt National Park fully open in the near future in the event of a federal government shutdown, which could begin Oct. 1.

Pending NPS approval, Parks and Recreation would provide up to $100,000 to support full park operations for approximately three weeks, including keeping visitor centers and comfort stations open. A prolonged government shutdown would require additional discussions to determine if state involvement would continue.

The Governor’s Office and Office of Management and Budget are reviewing all agencies to determine how to minimize the impacts of a government shutdown on North Dakota citizens.

“As North Dakota’s only national park, Theodore Roosevelt National Park is a top tourism destination, and fall is a prime season for outdoor activities in North Dakota,” Burgum said. “We’ll continue working with the National Park Service and other state and federal agencies to minimize impacts of a potential federal government shutdown.”

 

 

You just read:

Burgum: State to help keep Theodore Roosevelt National Park fully open if federal government shuts down

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more