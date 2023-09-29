Submit Release
Get Repair, Rebuilding Advice Oct. 2-7 in Lahaina

MAUI, Hawaii – FEMA specialists will be at Lahaina Gateway Ace Hardware for another week, providing free information and tips on how to make homes stronger and safer.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, to Saturday, Oct. 7.

Lahaina Gateway Ace Hardware

325 Keawe Street, Suite A101

Lahaina, HI 96761

As Maui residents prepare to repair, rebuild and retrofit their homes after the August wildfires, the specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema

