ICYMI: FloridaCommerce Hosted Broadband Summit to Highlight Broadband Internet Expansion



Orlando, Fla. – FloridaCommerce, in partnership with CareerSource Florida, hosted the Florida Broadband Summit from September 21-22, at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando. A culmination of two years of collaboration, the inaugural Florida Broadband Summit brought together industry leaders, local government officials, workforce and economic development professionals, and community advocates to discuss the expansion of broadband Internet and its impact on infrastructure, business and job growth in Florida.

“FloridaCommerce is proud to have hosted Florida’s inaugural Broadband Summit, where public and private sector leaders came together to discuss expanding broadband in Florida to create workforce opportunities and drive local economies,” said J. Alex Kelly, Florida Secretary of Commerce. “Since the Office of Broadband was created in 2020, more than $474 million in broadband grants have been awarded across the state. With more funding on the horizon, these investments will dramatically change the footprints of our communities and the families that live within them for generations to come.”

“CareerSource Florida was honored to partner with FloridaCommerce to host the inaugural Florida Broadband Summit at a pivotal time as we seek to expand high-speed internet access across our state,” said CareerSource Florida President and CEO Adrienne Johnston . “We were energized to hear from Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and leaders in industry, local government, workforce and economic development, and community advocacy about the incredible opportunities that Florida's investment in broadband will open up for our workforce. The CareerSource Florida network is now focused on helping businesses develop their talent pipeline for infrastructure deployment, and ensuring all Floridians have the digital literacy skills needed to harness the power of broadband.”



Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez gives keynote address, sharing insights on the role of broadband and reliable connectivity in bridging the gap in underserved communities – and it’s potential to transform our future.

Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly speaks at the executive reception, discussing the expansion and adoption of broadband across Florida and how these services impact job creators and job seekers.



