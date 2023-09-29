Toll Relief Program Provides more than $300 Million in Customer Savings

~Customer credits total over $77 million in toll relief for July and August~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that Floridians have saved more than $300 million through the toll relief program since January 2023. The toll relief program was introduced by Governor DeSantis and enacted by the Florida Legislature. In the month of July, 1.1 million customers saved more than $38 million, and in August, 1.2 million customers saved $39.6 million. The year-long program automatically gives frequent users with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50 percent toll credit to their account.

“As Florida families face the rising tide of Bidenflation, we are helping them save up to $100 a month on tolls,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Coupled with the record tax relief we enacted, this toll relief helps Florida families cope with the harmful effects of federal government policies.”

The legislation, originally proposed by Governor DeSantis in September 2022, was successfully passed during the Legislative Special Session in December. Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill 6A on December 15, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation. The Toll Relief Program builds on the successful SunPass Savings Program that concluded in December 2022 and resulted in 384,000 drivers saving over $18 million.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership in implementing the Toll Relief Program, families across Florida have saved over $300 million this year,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Time is valuable and I’m proud FDOT can offer relief to hard working Floridians who use our roads to quickly get home to their families.”

“Delivering a best-in-class customer service experience is at the heart of what we do,” said Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Executive Director and CEO Nicola Liquori. “Much like our industry leading tolling innovations, the Toll Relief Program provides a unique benefit to Florida’s commuters for choosing to use SunPass.”

In addition to the 25% savings SunPass customers already receive, the Toll Relief Program provides drivers with another way to save.

The Toll Relief Program is administered by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and includes SunPass as well as other Florida-based tolling agency partners throughout the state.

Customers are encouraged to ensure their transponder is properly mounted in the vehicle and their account is in good standing.

SunPass is the prepaid electronic toll collection program operated by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, the toll agency for the state. For information on the Toll Relief Program and a map of included toll facilities, please visit SunPass.com or call 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).

