Durham Toffee Company named grand champion in the 2023 N.C. Specialty Foods Awards Competition

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19, 2023

Durham Toffee Company named grand champion in the 2023
N.C. Specialty Foods Awards Competition

RALEIGH - The N.C. Specialty Foods Association recently announced winners of its 2023 Best in Taste product competition during the final virtual Summer of Learning event. The Durham Toffee Company earned grand champion honors for its Espresso Crunch, beating out a total of 163 entries across 12 categories in this year’s competition.

“These winners plus other North Carolina food and beverage artisans in the association offer plenty of tasty options to add to your pantry,” said Sherry Barefoot, marketing coordinator for the NCSFA. “These products make great gifts, whether they are for a significant other, parent, boss, teacher or your kid’s coach.  These products are sure to make a good impression.”

Following are the 2023 Best in Taste winners and runners up in each category:

Grand Champion - The Durham Toffee Company, Durham, Espresso Crunch,

Baked Goods

  • Firstplace: Boozie Bakes, Raleigh, French Vanilla Bliss Cupcakes
  • Second place: Sweater Box Confections, Nags Head, Chai Shortbread Cookies

BBQ Sauces

  • First place: Kitcheneez, Burlington, Kitcheneez BBQ Sauce Seasoning Mix
  • Second place: Queen’s Jollof Sauce, Apex, Queen’s Honey Jerk BBQ Sauce

Beverages/Beverage Mixes

  • First place: Sweet’s Elderberry, Charlotte, Sweet’s Elderberry Shrub
  • Second place: Alley Twenty Six, Durham, Alley Twenty Six Raspberry Syrup

Condiments

  • First place: Queen’s Jollof Sauce, Apex, Queen’s Jollof Sauce
  • Second place:Kitcheneez, Burlington, Kitcheneez House Dressing Mix

Confections

  • First place: The Durham Toffee Company, Durham, Durham Toffee
  • Second place: America’s Best Nut Company, Rocky Mount, Carolina Cluster

Deli Meats, Cheese, Dairy

  • First place: Nana's Porch Pimento Cheese, Charlotte, Nana's Porch Smoked Jalapeno Pimento Cheese
  • Second place: Nana's Porch Pimento Cheese, Charlotte, Nana's Porch Original Pimento Cheese

Fruit Spreads, Jams and Jellies

  • First place: Berry Best Jams, Four Oaks, Reduced Sugar Strawberry Fruit Spread
  • Second place: Heaven’s Gate Orchard, Asheville, Nana’s Apple Butter

Hot Sauces

  • First place: Rising Smoke Sauceworks, Efland, Synergy
  • Second place: Oak City Hot Sauce, Raleigh, Reaper Madness

Pantry

  • First place:Big Spoon Roasters, Durham, Lemon Coconut Cashew Butter
  • Second place:Big Spoon Roasters, Durham, Pistachio Crunch Almond Butter

Plant Based

  • First place:Darë Vegan Cheese, Asheville, Original Plant Based Cheesecake
  • Second place: Darë Vegan Cheese, Asheville, Pepperjack Plant-Based Cheese Wedge

Snacks

  • First place: The Durham Toffee Company, Durham, Espresso Crunch,
  • Second place: JOY Filled Foods, Goldsboro, Sweet & Spicy Pecans

Sweets & Syrups

  • First place: Happy Heart Elderberry, Faison, Elderberry Syrup
  • Second place: Nurture By Nature, Clemmons, Elderberry Extract

The NCSFA serves more than 150 specialty food and beverage artisans. Its mission is to actively encourage and support the promotion and appreciation of the state’s specialty foods and beverages. Learn more and access the Dish This! catalog to find local, artisan, small-batch products made in N.C. at ncspecialtyfoods.org.

