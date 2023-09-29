RFP – Youth Community Support Teams

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $1.4 million available to convene community support teams to identify supports for youth focused on resolving family conflict and obtaining or maintaining long-term and stable housing as described in House Bill 1406, section 5.
