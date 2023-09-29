Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,409 in the last 365 days.

RFP – Youth Community Support Teams

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $1.4 million available to convene community support teams to identify supports for youth focused on resolving family conflict and obtaining or maintaining long-term and stable housing as described in House Bill 1406, section 5.

All current documents related to this Request for Proposals (RFP) are available online.

Proposals are due Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 p.m., PT.

You just read:

RFP – Youth Community Support Teams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more