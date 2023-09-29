RFP – Youth Community Support Teams

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $1.4 million available to convene community support teams to identify supports for youth focused on resolving family conflict and obtaining or maintaining long-term and stable housing as described in House Bill 1406, section 5.

All current documents related to this Request for Proposals (RFP) are available online.

Proposals are due Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 p.m., PT.