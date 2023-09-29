40+ HighSchoolers completed Civic Engagement & Leadership Program from Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies

FIIDS Interns and Mentors from Phoenix, Arizona FIIDS information booth at India Festival in Arizona

WASHINGHTON DC, VIRGINIA, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 40+ High-school students out of 85 applicants form 10+ States Completed FIIDS Summer Policy, Civic Engagement and Leadership Internship Program from Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies FIIDS

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) announced the successful conclusion of its Summer Cohort Internship Program on Civic Engagement and Leadership for Indian American high schoolers. The program, spanning 12 weeks from mid-June to end of August, provided high school students an exceptional opportunity for enriching leadership skills in civic and community engagement.

The closing ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Chandru Acharya from Michigan and FIIDS President Khanderao Kand. Based on his work in promoting interfaith dialogues, spreading cultural awareness, and addressing issues of immigrant communities, refugees, Mr. Chandru Acharya emphasized that its important for Indian Americans to to be active in advocacy, civic engagement, and public policy involvement in making a difference in society. Khanderao emphasized the importance of policy awareness and civic engagement, highlighting the impact of policies on society in general and Indian Americans in some cases. He further emphasized that FIIDS continues to empower the next generation with knowledge, skills, and a sense of responsibility, ensuring they become active participants in building a better society.

The entire internship program was skillfully coordinated by Pranjali Dani and Prasad Koranne, with the support of over a dozen mentors. Pranjali Dani informed that “ The internship program provided students with exposure to a wide array of researchers, scholars, professors, and community leaders, fostering a platform for skills and leadership development. We had received overwhelming ~85 applications out of which ~40 students participated in this internship program.“ Prasad Koranne mentioned that they covered topics like functions of think tank, experience from advocacy, Insight into State and Federal Agencies, the US political system, the US-India relations and immigration issues. Speakers included Padma Kuppa (ex-assembly woman from Michigan), Fremont City Vice mayor Raj Salwan, political analyst Yogi Chugh, Larry Klein, etc.

The participants from program shared very positive experiences. Radha Bhaskarwar, one of the program participants, expressed her delight in the learning experience, which included gaining insights from various experts and honing video editing skills. Rajvi Mandaliya shared her experience of acquiring valuable skills such as public speaking and her overall enjoyment of the program. Vedanti had a transformative experience, citing a shift in her perspective towards policy-making and socio-political issues. Tanishka highlighted the stimulating discussions and the acquisition of knowledge on various topics, along with gaining proficiency in public speaking and video editing. Rushel Patankar from Phoenix, AZ, emphasized how the program empowered him with the ability to write impactful articles and create positive change, particularly in immigration issues.

Samir Rawal, a mentor, described the program as a fantastic experience, commending FIIDS for its creative and positive impact on participants. Deepa Band, a first-time mentor from Michigan, appreciated the importance of US-India relations and expressed her commitment to spreading awareness about FIIDS and nurturing leadership in the next generation.

For more information about FIIDS and its initiatives, please visit http://fiids-usa.org