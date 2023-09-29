Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Operation without owners consent, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007170

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/29/2023 at 0800 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Operating without owners' consent, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Susan Siewertsen                                                

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Hattie Williams

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from a residence on Memorial Dr in St. Johnsbury. After further investigation, it was determined that Susan Siewertsen (41), had taken the vehicle without the knowledge of the owner. It was also found that Siewertsen had operated the vehicle with a criminally suspended license.

 

In the afternoon of 09/29/2023, State Police later located the vehicle and Siewertsen on Main St in St. Johnsbury with the assistance of the St. Johnsbury Police Department. Siewertsen was then placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for further processing. Siewertsen was then released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer for the above charges.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/06/2023 at 0800 hrs            

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Operation without owners consent, Criminal DLS

