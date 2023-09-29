St. Johnsbury Barracks / Operation without owners consent, Criminal DLS
CASE#: 23A4007170
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/29/2023 at 0800 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Operating without owners' consent, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Susan Siewertsen
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Hattie Williams
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from a residence on Memorial Dr in St. Johnsbury. After further investigation, it was determined that Susan Siewertsen (41), had taken the vehicle without the knowledge of the owner. It was also found that Siewertsen had operated the vehicle with a criminally suspended license.
In the afternoon of 09/29/2023, State Police later located the vehicle and Siewertsen on Main St in St. Johnsbury with the assistance of the St. Johnsbury Police Department. Siewertsen was then placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for further processing. Siewertsen was then released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/06/2023 at 0800 hrs
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
