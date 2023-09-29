Submit Release
News Search

There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,423 in the last 365 days.

Justice Corrigan given humanitarian award

Saint Vincent’s executive director is quoted as saying that “Justice Corrigan has devoted herself to the organization for over three decades, and her ‘wise counsel and exceptional leadership have ensured that our children and families receive top-notch services and an educational experience that empowers them to break free from the cycle of poverty.’ ”

You just read:

Justice Corrigan given humanitarian award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more