Judge will consider dire counterclaims in Rady gender care case

San Diego Superior Court Judge Matthew Braner on Wednesday parses a request from California Attorney General Rob Bonta that would force Southern California’s largest provider of specialty care for children to continue providing gender-affirming medical procedures and medications to its patients.

