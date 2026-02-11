Some San Diego Superior Court online services to be limited for several days

The court has a planned outage for some services starting at the close of business Wednesday as it adds criminal case dockets to its online offerings — a significant modernization. Access is expected to be restored by Tuesday, following the holiday weekend.

