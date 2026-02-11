Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,956 in the last 365 days.

Some San Diego Superior Court online services to be limited for several days

The court has a planned outage for some services starting at the close of business Wednesday as it adds criminal case dockets to its online offerings — a significant modernization. Access is expected to be restored by Tuesday, following the holiday weekend.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Some San Diego Superior Court online services to be limited for several days

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.