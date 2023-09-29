On October 1, 1960, Nigeria achieved its long-sought independence from colonial rule, marking a historic milestone in the struggle for freedom, autonomy, and sovereignty. Since gaining independence, Nigeria has made significant progress in various fields, including education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and economic growth, and has emerged as a leading force in Africa.

Nigeria is the largest source of African immigration in the United States and Massachusetts is one of the top ten states with the highest Nigerian-born population, according to the American Community Survey.

Nigerian Independence Day serves as a reminder of the importance of unity, diversity, and the pursuit of a brighter future for all citizens, regardless of their background, and encourages us to work collectively to address the challenges that lie ahead.

This week the Council adopted a resolution in support of the 63rd anniversary of Nigerian Independence Day this October 1, 2023. The Council will raise the Nigerian flag over City Hall Plaza on October 3rd.