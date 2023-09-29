Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,427 in the last 365 days.

Indigenous Peoples' Day

The City of Boston now celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday in October pursuant to the October 6, 2021 Executive Order of Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

Indigenous Peoples of the lands that would later become known as the Americas, have lived upon and been caretakers of these lands since time immemorial, and the City of Boston is situated on the traditional territory of the Massachusett at Ponkapoag Tribe.

Boston is home to at least 11,000 Indigenous People from the US and Canada, including members of the Massachusett, Wampanoag, Nipmuc, and other nations.

Flags from nation states around the world have been flown at Boston City Hall to honor that nation and its people, but Boston has never flown the flag of an Indigenous nation.

This week, the Council, in honor of the histories and cultures of Indigenous Peoples, adopted a resolution recognizing October 9th, 2023 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. In recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Council ordered the Property Management Department to raise the flag of the Massachusetts Tribe at Ponkapoag over City Hall Plaza on October 6th.

You just read:

Indigenous Peoples' Day

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more