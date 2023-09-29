Bridge Repair Work Prompts Lane Closure on SR 386 in Sumner Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a single-lane closure on the State Route 386 West bridge over U.S. 31 E in Hendersonville to make emergency bridge repairs.

TDOT inspection crews discovered damaged bridge bearings that need to be reset. The bridge is safe to cross, but out of an abundance of caution, crews put the single westbound lane closure in place Friday afternoon in preparation for the repairs. Eastbound lanes will not be impacted by the closure.

TDOT has secured a contract with Bell Constructors, who will begin work Monday morning to reset the bearing plates. The lane closure will remain in place until the necessary repairs are complete, which could last a few days, depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.