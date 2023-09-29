Soldier’s Heroic Act Saves Civilian’s Life

In a remarkable display of courage and quick thinking, Staff Sgt. Jason Gosselin, Camp Guernsey’s Training Center Command supply sergeant, became a hero on the morning of Sept. 15 in Guernsey, Wyo., as he intervened to save a civilian’s life.

The incident occurred when Gosselin was conducting unit business in Guernsey. As fate would have it, a civilian who had exited his truck momentarily forgot to engage the parking brake. The unattended truck began rolling, eventually trapping the gentleman beneath its weight.

Without hesitation, Gosselin sprang into action, assessing the dire situation. Recognizing the urgency of the matter, he swiftly collaborated with others present to free the trapped civilian from beneath the truck. His quick response and selfless act undoubtedly prevented what could have been a disastrous outcome.

“In a moment of instinct, I was in the right place at the right time to help. I heard a truck horn and saw a man knocked down by his rolling truck, and my immediate reaction was to sprint over and stop it. It was a surreal experience, and I’m just grateful I could assist,” said Gosselin.

Gosselin received an Impact Award for his exceptional heroism and commitment to the community’s well-being. This award is a testament to his outstanding dedication and willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty.

“Our Soldiers continually exemplify the spirit of service and selflessness, going above and beyond their regular duties to positively impact our communities. This incident is a shining example of their unwavering dedication to the greater good,” said Lt. Col. Scott Morey, garrison commander at Camp Guernsey.

Such courage exemplifies our Soldiers’ dedication and compassion in their military roles and as responsible and caring community members. The incident is a powerful reminder of our service members’ positive societal impact.

We commend Gosselin for his selflessness and quick response in a critical moment, underscoring the invaluable contributions of our Soldiers to the greater good. This incident stands as a testament to the dedication and heroism exhibited by our military personnel.