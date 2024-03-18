NEW BOOK TAKES FICTION TO THE THERAPIST’S COUCH TO CONTEMPLATE HUMANITY’S VITAL MORAL ISSUES
DIALOGUES WITH THE WISE WOMAN by Richard Todd Devens
Dazzling with hearty discussions, wise excerpts, sensible arguments, and warm associations.”UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Richard Todd Devens does not necessarily tell people what they want to hear; he tells the truth without sugarcoating it.
— Hollywood Book Reviews
That’s certainly the case in his recently released DIALOGUES WITH THE WISE WOMAN, a loose novel focusing on matters of the mind and heart, and right and wrong, while providing a vehicle for the author to communicate his life philosophy in a storytelling format.
“Often,” writes Devens, “when someone is in acute emotional pain and is experiencing severe anguish, there is no time to explore someone’s upbringing and context…An exhaustive exploration of one’s infancy and adolescence might hold clues as to the ‘why,’ but the wise woman would be more concerned with the ‘how.’”
The fictitious wise woman in Devens’ book is 67-year-old psychologist/philosopher Mildred Markowitz, that rare therapist who doesn’t tolerate any bull or tell people what they want to hear. We are introduced to Mildred through George Sistern, a 46-year-old pianist in deep depression. He comes to Mildred to discuss how he has been scammed by a Las Vegas “Poker Queen,” but that isolated incident sets the stage for a thorough examination into the mind and psyche of George, similar to that found in the films Ordinary People and Good Will Hunting.
Devens certainly gives readers a lot to think about, forcing them to consider many “what if” situations and contemplate what they would do. It’s fascinating to listen to the dialogue and points of view – on the therapist’s couch and in a crowded auditorium. It’s the dialogue that carries the day, and Devens delivers it creatively within the framework of a fictitious story.
Hollywood Book Reviews calls DIALOGUES WITH THE WISE WOMAN “a no-holds-barred quest for certitude and a psychological and philosophic treatise that tackles many substantial matters such as the nature of wickedness, the determination of good and bad, the rationale of vengeance, and the ethical handling of crime and epidemics….Dazzling with hearty discussions, wise excerpts, sensible arguments, and warm associations. I highly recommend it to anyone who desires raw, brutally honest, and practical orientation into defeating life's plights and distresses.”
Adds San Francisco Book Review, “I liked the way the author played devil’s advocate amongst characters to have the reader see both sides of the debate they conversed on. I also liked that he did not shy away from more controversial conversations.”
Portland Book Review writes, “George's pain and vulnerability after falling victim to a scam will resonate deeply with readers who have experienced similar situations. The book portrays George as an intriguing character, flawed yet lovable. It deviates from the conventions of fiction, focusing primarily on the dialogues between George and Mildred. It is an excellent choice for readers seeking fiction that addresses societal issues and provokes contemplation.”
DIALOGUES WITH THE WISE WOMAN in available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Richard Todd Devens is a professional pianist, piano instructor, award-winning writer, and speaker. His last book, Rational Polemics, was the recipient of four awards and is considered must reading for open-minded people who think outside the box. As a speaker, he speaks on a wide array of topics, but his favorite genre is motivational speaking. As a child, he was put away in an institution from the age of 7 to 13. He has endured physical and emotional abuse, feelings of worthlessness and hopelessness, extreme poverty and debt, and severe depression. But he is a firm believer in the power of the human spirit, self-responsibility, and transcendence. He stresses that you can learn from the past, but you cannot do it over. He does not tell people only what they want to hear; he tells the truth without sugarcoating it.
Richard Todd Devens
Richard Todd Devens, Author
rtd1pws@gmail.com