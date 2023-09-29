Florida Ranks Number One for Education Freedom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida has been ranked number one for education freedom by the ALEC Index of State Education Freedom: A 50-State Guide to Parental Empowerment. The index evaluates each state on school choice and family empowerment policies, which allow students a choice of educational options that best meet their needs.

“This new ranking further proves that Florida is the national leader in education,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “By focusing on academic achievement, expanding school choice, and empowering parents, Florida continues to see unprecedented success in our classrooms.”

“Florida’s commitment to education shines through ALEC’s ranking, which has Florida leading the country in education freedom,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Florida’s dedication to universal school choice and protection of parental rights is the reason why Florida stands ahead of the rest.”

Florida Rankings by Category

#1 overall

#1 in funding and financing programs

#1 in open enrollment

The full 2023 ALEC Index of State Education Freedom is available here.

In addition to today’s recognition, Florida ranked number one in the nation for education by U.S. News & World Report and number one on the Heritage Foundation Education Freedom report card. Florida is also ranked number one in the Parent Power Index.

